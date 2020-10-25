MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian oil tanker was hit by an explosion in the Sea of Azov and a rescue operation was underway Saturday for three missing crew members, officials said.
The Russian Emergencies Ministry said the explosion on the General Azi Aslanov took place as the tanker was en route from the port of Kavkaz to the port of Rostov-on-Don.
