CARLSBAD, NM (AP) — Lesser prairie chickens once numbered in the thousands throughout the American West, thriving on the prairielands of eastern New Mexico and the American West.
But in recent years, the chicken’s numbers declined amid growing development in the oil and gas and agriculture sectors throughout the region and conservationists worried the unique bird could be in danger of extinction.
The US Fish and Wildlife Service proposed federal protections for the species, last year, under the Endangered Species Act, seeking an endangered listing for the bird in southeast New Mexico and West Texas and a threatened listing in the rest of the animal’s range which extends through Colorado, Oklahoma and Kansas.
A species is considered “endangered” by the agency when its extinction is believed imminent, while “threatened” means the animal could soon warrant endangered status.
Both statuses results in the federal government developing a recovery plan and setting aside acreage deemed “critical habitat” of the species at risk.
A final decision on the lesser prairie chicken’s listing was expected, this month, records show, and it could restrict access to lands needed for the chicken’s recovery and impact some of New Mexico’s biggest industries, the Carlsbad Current-Argus reported.
That’s why conservation bank Lesser prairie chickens Conservation proposed a habitat conservation plan for the oil and gas industry. It was approved by the Fish and Wildlife Service, on June 3.
It would allow oil and gas operations to occur within areas where the chicken could dwell.
Energy companies buy protections from the conservation bank for the areas known as “strongholds,” while conducting certain conservation practices on the lands amid their operations, and in exchange are exempted from future restrictions should the species ultimately be listed.
They receive a permit for “incidental take” which refers to a number of birds that are allowed to be killed during development.
The intention, said LPC Conservation Chief Executive Officer Wayne Walker, is to save the animal in danger of dying out while also allowing essential economic drivers to continue.
That balance, he said, is essential as it enlists the help of companies that hold large swaths of land.
“We believe using a market-based business model is the best way to secure the desired outcomes for all involved to finally deliver quantifiable conservation benefits to (the bird),” he said. “The species is a key indicator of the health of the southern Great Plains. LPC Conservation offers a legally defensible permit that should be of interest to this industry.”
The Fish and Wildlife Service said in a statement that enrollees would be able to avoid future regulatory shifts while helping to conserve the bird.
The agency also published an environmental assessment, in May, that showed take permits would impact up to 500,000 acres of chicken habitat in all five states — 200,000 acres in the southern population segment in New Mexico and Texas and 300,000 acres in the northern population.
When implemented, the agency estimates the plan would lead to the restoration and continued management of up to a million acres of chicken habitat.
This would have “no significant impact” on the environment or human activity, per a report from the Fish and Wildlife Service, and no further analysis was needed.
“For more than two decades, we have prioritized efforts with our partners to employ all available tools to facilitate the conservation of the lesser prairie-chicken,” the statement read. “Working with others is essential to protecting ecosystems that benefit wildlife and economies.”
Locally, Carlsbad-based conservation non-profit CEHMM (The Center for Excellence) reported it undertook several projects to protect the lesser prairie chicken, in early 2022.
CEHMM offers conservation agreements also approved by the Fish and Wildlife Service for private and public lands.
Similar to the habitat conservation plan, enrollees agree to conservation practices to avoid future regulatory burdens if a listing is approved.
CEHMM reported it did not yet find any leks, or prairie chicken breeding grounds, during a week-long survey conducted, March 23, per its report for the first quarter of 2022 published, last month.
