CARLSBAD, N.M. (AP) — Oil and gas companies could play a key role in saving a nearly-extinct native bird species in southeast New Mexico.
That’s why the US Fish and Wildlife Service released a plan specific to extraction operators that would specify actions they could take to prevent impacts to lesser prairie chicken habitat in eastern New Mexico and portions of West Texas.
The Fish and Wildlife Service last year proposed listing the prairie chicken as endangered in its southern distinct population segment (DPS), which is in New Mexico and West Texas. The northern DPS in Kansas, Colorado, Oklahoma and the northern Texas panhandle was proposed for a threatened listing.
Endangered listings unlock the strongest federal protection measures when a species’ extinction is viewed by the Fish and Wildlife Service as imminent while a threatened status means a species could soon become endangered.
Along with protecting bird populations, viewed to be as low as 1,500 in the chicken’s southern DPS, the Fish and Wildlife Service is also tasked with setting aside lands that could be used as habitat for recovery.
That population was once believed to be in the millions across all five states.
To begin the work of recovering the bird to its former numbers, two habitat recovery plans were released by federal government: one tailored to the renewable energy sector last year and another published for the oil and gas industry Feb. 11, starting a 30-day public comment period.
If a company signs up for one of the plans, they will be called on to follow specific conservation measures and in response will be protected from future litigation.
That liability transfers to LPC Conservation, the firm that developed the plans and acts as their administrator, the Carlsbad Current Argus reported.
