ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — An explosion inside a coal mine in northern Turkey, on Friday, left 14 people dead, at least 28 injured and nearly 50 trapped underground, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said.
The explosion occurred at the state-owned TTK Amasra Muessese Mudurlugu mine in the town of Amasra, in the Black Sea coastal province of Bartin. Energy Minister Fatih Donmez said the explosion is likely to have been caused by firedamp, a reference to flammable gases found in coal mines.
