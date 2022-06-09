LONDON (AP) — Russia’s war in Ukraine and the energy and food crises it worsened will severely drag down global economic growth and push up inflation this year, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development said, Wednesday.
China’s “zero-COVID” policies, which have further scrambled manufacturing supply chains, also are weighing on a world economy that was just starting to rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Paris-based OECD said, becoming the latest institution to slash its growth forecast and underscoring the dimming economic outlook.
The OECD, a club of largely wealthy nations, expects the global economy to expand 3%, in 2022, down from the 4.5% that it predicted, in December.
Inflation is forecast at nearly 9% for the OECD’s 38 member countries, which include the United States, United Kingdom and many European nations, nearly double the previous estimate.
The World Bank, the United Nations, and the International Monetary Fund have made similar downgrades to their economic forecasts recently.
“Russia’s war is indeed imposing a heavy price on the global economy,” OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann said at a press conference in Paris. He urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to “stop this atrocious, senseless war now.”
The organization released its forecast as it gears up for a two-day annual meeting, starting today, attended by government ministers and featuring video remarks by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
The OECD warned that the economic turmoil will hit the poor the hardest.
