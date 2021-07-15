PALMDALE — O’Reilly Auto Parts will open a new store at 39224 10th St. West.
As part of a tradition and part of the celebration of the store, Store Manager Evan Keeney, on behalf of the entire company, will present a $200 check to Lost Angels Childrens Project.
The grand opening celebration dates are slated for July 14 to 27.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.