NEW YORK (AP) — Hemp farmers in New York state will be able to apply for a license to grow marijuana this year under legislation signed, Tuesday, by Gov. Kathy Hochul.
The new law will allow hemp growers to apply for a conditional adult-use cannabis cultivator license in anticipation of the recreational marijuana market that is expected to open up in New York sometime in the coming year.
Hochul, a Democrat, said in a news release that the bill will jump-start “the safe, equitable and inclusive new industry we are building.”
It’s been nearly a year since New York legalized recreational use of marijuana for adults, but officials are still working on regulations for growing and selling cannabis legally. New York’s only legal marijuana growers to date are 10 companies that supply medical weed to roughly 125,000 registered patients.
New York’s legal recreational marijuana market is expected to be one of the nation’s largest once it is up and running.
The new law allowing hemp growers to apply for a marijuana license throws a welcome lifeline to hemp farmers, who have seen prices tumble nationwide since a peak in 2019, shortly after Congress legalized the plant.
