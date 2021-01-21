FILE - This photo from Wednesday March 7, 2012, shows Illinois gun owners and supporters file NRA applications during an Illinois Gun Owners Lobby Day convention before marching to the Illinois State in Springfield, Ill. Lawyers for the influential gun-rights advocacy group told a federal judge Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021 that the organization’s recent decision to seek bankruptcy protection and reincorporate in gun-friendly Texas was not an attempt to dodge a lawsuit brought by the attorney general in New York, its current corporate home. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File)