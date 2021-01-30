COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Norway’s government said Friday it will give low-cost carrier Norwegian Air Shuttle a $173 million loan as long as the ailing company manages to raise at least $520 million from other investors.
The government had put several conditions for participating in the Norwegian airline’s restructuring, including that the Oslo-based company must get new capital from private investors.
“The state has no ambitions to become an owner of Norwegian,” stressed Trade Minister Iselin Nyboe. A formal proposal for the loan was presented Friday to Parliament.
Earlier this month, the airline said it will end its long-haul operations and instead focus on European destinations as it struggles with the fallout of the Coronavirus pandemic and debt restructuring. are registered.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.