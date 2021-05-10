BILLINGS, Mont. — A nonprofit in Montana plans to open a slaughterhouse that will kill and process cattle donated for food banks.
The $2.5 million Producer Partnership plant outside Livingston will be able to process 300 animals per month by next year, the Billings Gazette reported.
Ranchers who donate cattle for food banks will have access to the processing plant for their own retail sales.
The Producer Partnership formed last year to help struggling communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.
