Mama Fox owner Samantha DiStefano installs electric tea lights in preparation for indoor dining at her bar and restaurant, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, in the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood of Brooklyn, in New York. Some lights were dead because they haven't been used in six months when Mama Fox closed during the viral pandemic. New York restaurants may reopen for indoor dining on Wednesday, but with capacity restricted to 25%. "It's baby steps. The 25% gives you the opportunity to dip your toe in," DiStefano said. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)