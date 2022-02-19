FILE - Ray Kemble of Dimock, Pa., protests hydraulic fracturing outside a Marcellus Shale industry conference as he holds a jug of what he says is his well water, Sept. 20, 2012, in Philadelphia. Faulty gas wells drilled by Cabot Oil & Gas were blamed for leaking methane into the groundwater in Dimock, in one of the best-known pollution cases ever to emerge from the U.S. drilling and fracking boom. It has now entered a difficult new phase as prosecutors pursue criminal charges against Pennsylvania's most prolific gas driller — and push for a settlement they say could yield more significant benefits for affected homeowners than a conviction. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)