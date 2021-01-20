GM teams up with Microsoft on driverless cars
SILVER SPRING, Md. — General Motors is teaming up with Microsoft to accelerate its rollout of electric, self-driving cars. In the announcement Tuesday, the companies said Microsoft’s Azure cloud and edge computing platform would be used to “commercialize its unique autonomous vehicle solutions at scale.” Microsoft joins General Motors, Honda and other institutional investors in a combined new equity investment of more than $2 billion in Cruise, bringing its valuation to about $30 billion. Cruise, which GM bought in 2016, has been testing its automated vehicles in San Francisco without backup drivers. Shares in GM jumped more than 8% Tuesday morning.
Supreme Court takes on early stage of global warming case
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court seems cautious about giving oil and gas companies a win in a case involving global warming. The case the court was hearing Tuesday is not about whether the companies can be held responsible for harms resulting from global warming. Instead, it’s an important preliminary fight that could help determine whether similar global warming cases ultimately wind up being argued in state court or federal court. The companies want to be in federal court. Both liberal and conservative justices expressed some skepticism of the companies’ arguments. A win for the oil and gas companies would make it easier for them to challenge an order sending a case from federal court back to state court.
Stores drop MyPillow CEO
NEW YORK — The founder and CEO of MyPillow, who amplified President Donald Trump’s claims of election fraud, said a backlash against his company has begun after a mob stormed the US Capitol this month. Mike Lindell, who is the company’s CEO, said major retailers like Bed Bath & Beyond and Kohl’s have dropped the brand. Both companies confirmed the decision not to carry the brand in their stores Tuesday, but cited flagging sales rather than Lindell’s actions or his support for Trump.
