Growth in US manufacturing up in August despite problems
WASHINGTON — Growth in US manufacturing accelerated in August despite the fact that companies were still struggling with supply chain problems.
The Institute for Supply Management, a trade group of purchasing managers, said Wednesday that its index of manufacturing activity rose 0.4 percentage point in August to 59.9. Manufacturing had seen a slowdown in July when activity dipped to 59.5 from 60.6 in June.
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Benchmark US crude oil for October delivery rose 9 cents to $68.59 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude oil for November delivery fell 4 cents to $71.59 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for October delivery fell 17 cents to $2.11 a gallon. October heating oil was unchanged at $2.13 a gallon. October natural gas rose 24 cents to $4.62 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery fell $2.10 to $1,816 an ounce. Silver for December delivery rose 21 cents to $24.22 an ounce and December copper fell 10 cents to $4.28 a pound.
