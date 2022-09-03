Cost of delayed Minnesota light rail doubles to $2.7B
ST. PAUL, Minn. — The cost of Minnesota’s most expensive public works project has more than doubled to $2.7 billion, in a decade, according to a legislative audit of the Southwest light rail project released, Friday.
The report by the nonpartisan Office of the Legislative Auditor says the rail line connecting downtown Minneapolis and Eden Prairie has been delayed by nine years and that 20% of the project remains unfunded. Auditors noted the regional planning agency building the line, the Metropolitan Council, has not indicated how the shortfall will be funded.
Southwest is an extension of the Green Line and is more than 60% finished. The Met Council said more than $1.6 billion has been spent on the project, which broke ground, in 2019.
North Dakota high court backs state in oil company dispute
BISMARCK, N.D. — North Dakota’s Supreme Court has reversed a lower court decision that sided with a Houston-based energy company over disputed oil and natural gas royalties, a decision that could eventually bring millions of dollars to the state’s public schools and colleges.
The case stems from a lawsuit Newfield Exploration filed against the state after the Department of Trust Lands conducted an audit, in 2016, that claimed the company was underpaying royalties to the agency that manages several state trust funds, including one that benefits public schools.
Northwest District Court Judge Robin Schmidt’s ruled last year that the state’s claim of a breach of contract could not be proven because the state failed to provide “any contract or lease ... that allows this court to meaningfully review the contract obligations and whether a breach has occurred.”
