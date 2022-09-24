UK cuts taxes, boosts spending
LONDON — The British pound has went on its biggest one-day drop in two-and-a-half years after the UK’s new government outlined plans to cut taxes and boost spending. It’s sparked concerns that increased public borrowing will worsen the nation’s cost-of-living crisis.
The British currency plunged over 3%, on Friday. Treasury chief Kwasi Kwarteng announced sweeping tax cuts that he said would boost economic growth and generate increased revenue, without introducing corresponding spending reductions.
He also said previously announced plans to cap soaring energy bills for homes and businesses would be financed through borrowing. Critics attacked the plan for favoring business interests over working people and failing to provide any figures on its impact on government fiscal targets.
Bank directors urge firing of Trump official in ethics probe
MIAMI — Executive directors of the Inter-American Development Bank have voted unanimously to recommend firing a former Trump official as president of the Washington-based institution. The action follows an investigation that found Mauricio Claver-Carone violated ethics rules by favoring a top aide with whom he had a romantic relationship.
A person familiar with the vote said the decision to recommend ousting Claver-Carone came in a closed-door meeting, Thursday.
After 90 years, German bakery will close
COLOGNE, Germany — A family-run bakery in the German city of Cologne is turning off its ovens for good after 90 years because it can no longer afford rising energy prices resulting from Russia’s war in Ukraine. Engelbert Schlechtrimen’s grandparents founded the bakery before World War II and the 58-year-old took it over 28 years ago from his father. His business is one victim of a European energy crisis driven by Russia’s cutbacks of natural gas. The resulting hikes in energy and power prices have squeezed businesses already struggling with a rise in other costs as inflation rises.
Execs: Internet casino gambling is poised for expansion
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — As sports betting has swept across the country, Internet casino games have grown much more slowly. But the online casino market has tremendous potential for growth and expansion, according to participants in a major casino conference. Speaking, Friday, at the East Coast Gaming Congress in Atlantic City, executives of online gambling companies said the rapid growth of sports betting provides a ready-made infrastructure and regulatory apparatus for online casino games.
So far, it’s legal in only six states: New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Michigan, West Virginia, Delaware and Connecticut. But panelists predicted additional states could soon adopt Internet gambling, including Indiana, Illinois, Iowa and New York.
