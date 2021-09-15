FB: Gov’s page was not taken down because of content
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Facebook briefly took down Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey’s campaign page Tuesday morning, indicating it had been mistakenly flagged as an imposter account, though the governor suggested the move was prompted by her criticism of President Joe Biden’s vaccination mandate.
Ivey, a Republican, cited her staunch opposition to the Democratic president’s vaccine push. But Facebook indicated that was not the case.
“Facebook banned my campaign page this morning. We fought back and won. Evidently, they’re upset that I said I’m standing in the way of President Biden to protect Alabamians from this outrageous overreach by the federal government,” Ivey said in a statement posted on social media.
