Dutch court: Uber drivers covered by taxi labor agreement
THE HAGUE, Netherlands — A court in Amsterdam ruled Monday that Uber drivers fall under the Dutch taxi drivers’ collective labor agreement — meaning they are entitled to the same employment benefits as taxi drivers. Uber said it would appeal the ruling.
The Amsterdam civil court said in a statement that three judges ruled that the legal relationship between Uber and its drivers “conforms to all the characteristics of an employment contract.”
US will give aircraft companies pandemic funds
The Biden administration is making $482 million available to aviation industry manufacturers to help them avert job or pay cuts in the pandemic.
The taxpayer-funded relief will cover up to half of the payroll costs at 313 companies, according to the Transportation Department, which said Thursday will help save up to 22,500 jobs.
The relief is similar to a much larger aid program for US airlines.
