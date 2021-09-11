Alaska lawmaker suspended by airline seeks Senate excusal
JUNEAU, Alaska — An Alaska state lawmaker requested an excusal from the state Senate until mid-January, citing the challenges of traveling
to Juneau from Anchorage after she was suspended from flying on Alaska Airlines earlier this year.
Republican Sen. Lora Reinbold on Thursday requested the excusal from Saturday through Jan. 15. She said she was unaware of any other airline flying to the state capital during that period. Her request was accepted by the Republican-led Senate without any objections.
Juneau is accessible by air or water, including via the state-run ferry system. Lawmakers are in their third special session of the year, which is due to end Tuesday unless legislators finish earlier. It’s not clear if any other special sessions will be held before the next regular session begins in January.
Lawmakers can request excusals from the House or Senate floors for such things as personal or state business. The Legislature has yet to finalize a dividend amount to pay residents this year.
Delta Air Lines provides seasonal service to and from Juneau, which the company said began in late May this year and ends this weekend.
Alaska Airlines in April said in a statement that Reinbold was not allowed to fly with the carrier “for her continued refusal to comply with employee instruction regarding the current mask policy.” The company said the suspension was effective immediately “pending further review.”
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Benchmark US crude oil for October delivery rose $1.58 to $69.72 a barrel Friday. Brent crude oil for November delivery rose $1.47 to $72.92 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for October delivery rose 5 cents to $2.15 a gallon. October heating oil rose 4 cents to $2.15 a gallon. October natural fell 9 cents to $4.94 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery fell $7.90 to $1,792.10 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 28 cents to $23.90 an ounce and December copper rose 16 cents to $4.45 a pound.
The dollar rose to 109.91 Japanese yen from 109.70 yen. The euro fell to $1.1816 from $1.1830.
