US long-term mortgage rates hit new low
WASHINGTON — US long-term mortgage rates slipped this week as the key 30-year loan marked a new all-time low for the 11th time this year.
Home loan rates have notched a year-long decline amid economic anxiety in the recession set off by the Coronavirus pandemic. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average rate on the 30-year benchmark loan edged down to 2.80% from 2.81% last week. By contrast, the rate averaged 3.75% a year ago.
The average rate on the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage declined to 2.33% from 2.35%.
EU slaps sanctions on two Russians over Germany cyberattack
BRUSSELS — The European Union on Thursday imposed sanctions on two Russian officials and part of Russia’s GRU military intelligence agency over a cyberattack against the German parliament in 2015.
EU headquarters said in a statement that travel bans and asset freezes have been imposed on the two men: Igor Kostyukov, head of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, and Dmitry Badin, a military intelligence officer.
The EU said that Badin, who is also being sought by US authorities, was part of a team that launched the attacks on the Bundestag.
Santa Claus won’t be coming to Macy’s this year
NEW YORK — Macy’s said Santa Claus won’t be greeting kids at its flagship New York store this year due to the Coronavirus, interrupting a holiday tradition started nearly 160 years ago.
More than a quarter of a million people come to see Santa at Macy’s in New York each year, the company said, making it hard to create a safe environment during a pandemic. Before taking a picture with the jolly old man, crowds walk in tight quarters through a maze-like Santaland that’s filled with Christmas trees, running toy trains and elves in green costumes.
Santa also won’t be showing up at its Chicago and San Francisco stores, which have similar Santalands. But he will still appear at the end of the televised Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade, the company said.
