Judge OKs $78M overtime settlement
OAKLAND, Calif. — A judge has given final approval to a $78 million settlement by a medical helicopter company that was sued by its California flight crew employees over unpaid overtime and missed breaks.
The decision last week by Alameda County Superior Court Judge Winifred Y. Smith came three months after Air Methods Corporation of Colorado agreed to settle the class-action lawsuit. Smith gave preliminary approval in July.
Air Methods also is expected to pay daily overtime to its California medical flight crews starting from June 28 — resulting in an estimated 20% or more increase to their salaries, the Mercury News reported in July.
Buffett’s firm to pay $4.1M fine for subsidiary’s Iran sales
OMAHA, Neb. — Warren Buffett’s company has agreed to pay a $4.1 million fine because one of its subsidiaries improperly sold equipment that was destined for Iran in violation of US sanctions.
The Treasury Department announced the settlement with Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway on Tuesday. The fine related to $383,443 worth of cutting tools and other equipment that Berkshire’s Iscar subsidiary sold to Turkish distributors between 2012 and 2016. Regulators said Iscar officials knew the products were going to be delivered to Iranian buyers.
Berkshire is a conglomerate that owns more than 90 companies, including insurers such as Geico, BNSF railroad and several large utilities. It also holds major investments in companies such as Apple, Coca-Cola and American Express.
Logitech rises; IBM falls
NEW YORK — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Tuesday:
Logitech International, up $12.61 to $92.64
The maker of computer accessories handily beat Wall Street’s fiscal second-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.
International Business Machines, down $8.15 to $117.37
The technology and consulting company declined to give investors a financial forecast amid ongoing economic uncertainty.
