Meta agrees to sell Giphy, ending battle with UK regulators
LONDON — Facebook parent Meta says it will sell off Giphy after running out of options to thwart a ruling by UK regulators, who again found that the deal to buy the GIF-sharing platform would limit competition and innovation. Britain’s competition watchdog had ordered Meta, last year, to reverse the deal. The company appealed to a tribunal, which rejected most of its arguments. Meta said it’s disappointed but accepted the ruling as the final word. Meta said it would wait for more details on the divestment order and wouldn’t file another appeal.
Report: Hurricane Ian farm loss could reach $1.56B
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A new report finds preliminary agriculture losses in Florida from Hurricane Ian’s high winds and drenching rains could reach $1.56 billion, with citrus, cattle, vegetable and melon operations hit the hardest. The University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences report, Tuesday, said there could be many impacts that are yet to emerge from flooded acreage and depend in part on whether some damaged crops can be replanted to salvage some of the winter vegetable growing season.
