Head of zero-emission truck venture found guilty of fraud
NEW YORK — The wealthy founder of Nikola Corp. was convicted, Friday, of charges he deceived investors with exaggerated claims about his company’s progress in producing zero-emission 18-wheel trucks fueled by electricity or hydrogen.
A jury reached the verdict against Trevor Milton after deliberating for about five hours in federal court in Manhattan.
Milton’s lawyer, Marc Mukasey, signaled there would be an appeal.
“We’re going to keep fighting,” he told reporters outside court.
At trial, the government had portrayed Milton as a con man while his lawyer called him an inspiring visionary who was being railroaded by overzealous prosecutors.
Those prosecutors alleged that Nikola — founded by Milton in a Utah basement six years ago — falsely claimed to have built its own revolutionary truck that was actually a General Motors Corp. product with Nikola’s logo stamped onto it.
Beyond Meat exec departs amid job cuts, slowing sales
The Beyond Meat executive charged with biting a man’s nose during a fight last month left the plant-based meat company, Friday, amid a larger round of job cuts as the company seeks tries to offset a decline in sales.
Doug Ramsey, a former Tyson Foods executive who joined Beyond Meat as its chief operating officer late last year, was charged with felony battery and making a terroristic threat after a Sept. 17 fight in a parking garage at the University of Arkansas.
Beyond Meat suspended Ramsey a few days later. On Friday, Beyond Meat said in a regulatory filing that Ramsey was leaving the company. Ramsey is scheduled to appear in court next week.
The news came as Beyond Meat announced a second round of job cuts and trimmed its revenue expectations, for the year.
Stocks fall broadly as inflation worries grow
More worries about inflation helped spur a broad slide for stocks, Friday, that left most of the major indexes on Wall Street in the red, for the week, and wiped out much of the market’s gains from a strong rally a day earlier.
A report showing US consumers raised their expectations for future inflation hurt markets worldwide, offering another signal the Federal Reserve may have to continue aggressively hiking interest rates to temper stubbornly hot inflation. The strategy raises the risk of a recession.
The S&P 500 fell 2.4% after having been up as much as 1.2% in the early going. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.3% and the Nasdaq composite ended 3.1% lower. Both indexes also turned lower after marching higher in early trading.
Trading has been unsettled all week and was especially volatile, on Thursday, after a government report showed that inflation remains very hot.
