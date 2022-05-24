Starbucks leaving Russian market, shutting stores
SEATTLE — Starbucks is pulling out of the Russian market.
In a memo to employees, Monday, the Seattle coffee giant said it decided to close its 130 stores and no longer have a brand presence in Russia. Starbucks said it will continue to pay its nearly 2,000 Russian employees, for six months, and help them transition to new jobs.
Starbucks’ move follows McDonald’s exit from the Russian market, last week.
DC sues Zuckerberg over privacy breach
WASHINGTON — The District of Columbia, on Monday, sued Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg, seeking to hold him personally liable for the Cambridge Analytica scandal, a privacy breach of millions of Facebook users’ personal data that became a major corporate and political scandal.
DC Attorney General Karl Racine filed the civil lawsuit against Zuckerberg in DC Superior Court. The lawsuit maintains that Zuckerberg directly participated in important company decisions and was aware of the potential dangers of sharing users’ data, such as occurred in the case involving data-mining firm Cambridge Analytica.
Cambridge Analytica gathered details on as many as 87 million Facebook users without their permission.
