Ruling in securities case could mean limits on regulators
NEW ORLEANS — A divided federal appeals court panel in New Orleans has vacated stiff financial penalties imposed on a hedge fund manager by the Securities and Exchange Commission, ruling that he was unconstitutionally denied a jury trial by the agency.
This week’s 2-1 ruling by a panel of the 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals said the case against George R. Jarkesy should have been heard in a federal court instead of before one of the SEC’s administrative law judges. It also said Congress unconstitutionally granted the SEC “unfettered authority” to decide whether the case should be tried in a court of law or handled within the executive branch agency. And it said laws shielding the commission’s administrative law judges from being fired by the president are unconstitutional.
Wind energy plants in Kansas, Iowa closing, could reopen
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Siemens Gamesa plants in Hutchinson, Kansas, and Fort Madison, Iowa, will be shut down and most employees will be laid off this summer, company officials said, Friday.
The company, which is based in Spain, said the plants could reopen if market conditions improve, The Hutchinson News reported.
The 171 employees in Iowa and 92 in Kansas will be laid off and will be offered severance packages, the company said in a news release.
The Iowa plant, which manufactures wind turbine blades, will close, in June. The plant in Kansas, which manufactures nacelles that house the turbine’s generator components, will close, in July.
