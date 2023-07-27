Facebook parent Meta posts high profit, revenue
Facebook parent company Meta Platforms posted stronger-than-expected results for the second quarter on Wednesday, buoyed by a rebound in online advertising after a post-pandemic slump. The Menlo Park, Calif.-based company earned $7.79 billion, or $2.98 per share, in the April-June period. That’s up 16% from $6.69 billion, or $2.46 per share, in the same period a year earlier. Revenue jumped 11 to $32 billion from $28.82 billion in the year-ago quarter. Facebook had 3.03 billion monthly active users as of June 30, up 3% year-over-year.
Union Pacific hires CEO hedge fund
OMAHA, Neb. — Union Pacific hired the CEO Wednesday that a hedge fund pressuring the railroad to improve recommended earlier this year. And the railroad cut its outlook after reporting disappointing second-quarter results driven by weakening consumer demand. Union Pacific said its former chief operating officer Jim Vena will take over as CEO next month. The Soroban Capital Partners hedge fund that holds a $1.6 billion stake in Union Pacific had been urging the railroad to hire Vena because of his expertise in streamlining operations. The hedge fund declined to comment on the hiring news Wednesday.
