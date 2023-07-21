Biden visits Philly shipyard as he pushes green jobs
PHILADELPHIA — President Joe Biden has paid a visit to Philadelphia’s shipyard to make a pitch that unions will be building America’s renewable energy future. He’s courting organized labor at a moment when some major unions are weighing strikes that could disrupt the growth he wants to campaign on in 2024. The president toured the shipyard on Thursday where there was a steel-cutting ceremony for a vessel needed to build offshore wind farms. Biden ticked through the various union jobs being created by the project. Biden said his friends in organized labor know that “when I think climate, I think jobs.”
Wall Street’s rally fades after Tesla and Netflix fall
NEW YORK — Drops for Tesla, Netflix and other big tech-oriented stocks are clamping the brakes on Wall Street’s torrid rally. The S&P 500 was 0.6% lower Thursday, coming off its highest close since early April 2022 and its seventh gain in the last eight days. The Nasdaq was down 1.9% and on track for its worst drop in nearly three months. The Dow was an outlier and up 202 points, or 0.6%, because it has less of an emphasis on tech stocks.
