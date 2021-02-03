Google’s rebounding ad revenue spells big 4Q for Alphabet
SAN RAMON, Calif. — Google’s digital advertising empire is regaining the momentum it lost during the pandemic’s early stages. Its YouTube video service is maturing into a major marketing magnet and companies are anticipating more spending by cooped-up consumers when the economy reopens The comeback highlighted the latest quarterly results released Tuesday by Alphabet Inc., Google’s corporate parent. As usual, Alphabet generated all but a small fraction of its revenue from Google’s Internet-leading ad network. Both Alphabet’s revenue and profit easily topped analyst projections, helping to lift the company’s stock by more than 5% in extended trading. Google’s fourth-quarter ad revenue surged 23% from the prior year, with the biggest gains coming from YouTube.
Online shopping surge delivers record for UPS
NEW YORK — A surge in online shopping helped UPS post record revenue during the last three months of 2020. UPS and other delivery companies have benefited as more people shop online during the pandemic and avoid going to physical stores. Not only was the Atlanta company working to deliver gifts during the holiday season, but it also started shipping COVID-19 vaccines at the same time. UPS said the daily average number of packages it delivered rose nearly 11% during the quarter.
Tesla to fix touch screens, ending spat with regulators
DETROIT — After refusing a request from US safety regulators, Tesla has now agreed to recall about 135,000 vehicles because their large touch screens can go dark. The electric car company says it will recall certain 2012 through 2018 Model S sedans and 2016 through 2018 Model X SUVs to fix the problem. The failing touch screens can disable the backup cameras and cause the windshield defrosters to malfunction. Last month the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration started the process of taking Tesla to court to force the recall. But Tesla agreed to the recall after getting a letter from the agency.
