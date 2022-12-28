Citing structural problems, Georgia state park closes hotel
CORDELE, Ga. — Officials have closed the hotel at a south Georgia state park, saying the buildings are structurally unsafe.
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources announced, Friday, that it was closing the lodging at Lake Blackshear, part of Georgia Veterans State Park & Resort west of Cordele.
“Based on structural evaluations, the lodge rooms and villas at Lake Blackshear Resort will be temporarily closed to the public effective immediately,” the department wrote in a letter posted online. “These facilities will remain closed for additional evaluation and possible repairs.”
A campground, 10 lakeside cabins a golf course, a marina, museum and archery range remain open at the park. The resort’s restaurant and conference center also remain open.
Heath Carter of Coral Hospitality said, Tuesday, that state officials ordered the structural inspection because of problems in one of the 78 rooms. He said the company hopes to know more about whether and when the hotel will reopen, in a week to 10 days
Coral Hospitality, based in Alpharetta and Naples, Fla., also operates lodges and attractions at four other Georgia state parks — Amicalola Falls, Unicoi, Little Ocmulgee and George T. Bagby.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.