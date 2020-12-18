Stocks reach record highs as investors hope for stimulus
Major US stock indexes climbed to new highs Thursday as investors remained optimistic that Washington will deliver another round of financial support for the economy and as vaccines begin slowly rolling out to the public.
The S&P 500 rose 0.6%, with technology and health care stocks powering much of the market’s broad rally. The index, which is a key benchmark for many 401(k) accounts, has now set 31 record highs this year. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq composite also hit new highs. Treasury yields moved broadly higher, a sign of bonds traders’ confidence in the economy.
Michigan regulators OK $100M rate hike for Consumers Energy
LANSING, Mich. — Michigan regulators on Thursday approved a $100 million electric rate hike for Consumers Energy, authorizing the state’s second-largest utility to bill the average residential customer about $9 more per month starting in January.
The increase for residents is nearly 12% after factoring in other allowed adjustments, the Public Service Commission said. The agency said the Jackson-based utility sought the higher rates to fund upgrades to its distribution system and to meet its clean-energy goals by retiring coal-fired plants.
Coca-Cola laying off 2,200 workers as it pares brands
The Coca-Cola Co. said Thursday it’s laying off 2,200 workers, or 17% of its global workforce, as part of a larger restructuring aimed at paring down its business units and brands.
The Atlanta-based company said around half of the layoffs will occur in the US, where Coke employs around 10,400 people. Coke employed 86,200 people worldwide at the end of 2019.
The Coronavirus pandemic has hammered Coke’s business, as sales at places like stadiums and movie theaters dried up due to lockdowns. Its revenue fell 9% to $8.7 billion in the July-September period.
