USDA: Florida orange crop down 36% after twin hurricanes
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Production of oranges in Florida, this season, is forecast to be down 36% from earlier estimates, in part a reflection of twin hurricanes that battered growing regions, according to US Agriculture Department figures released, Friday.
The latest forecast calls for about 18 million boxes of oranges to be produced, in 2022-23, in the state, compared with agency estimates of 28 million, in October, that did not account for damage caused by Hurricanes Ian and Nicole.
The most recent numbers show a drop of 56% in Florida orange production compared with last season, agriculture officials said. The boxes generally weigh about 90 pounds.
Other citrus crops are also forecast to be down, with grapefruit production coming in at 200,000 boxes fewer than estimated, in October and 100,000 fewer boxes of tangerines and tangelos.
The decline in orange production would make the 2022-23 season one of the lowest since World War II. The harvest was 41 million boxes in 2021-2022 and more than 67 million the season before that.
“This is a gut punch. There’s no doubt about it,” said Matt Joyner, CEO of the Florida Citrus Mutual trade association.
Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried said Hurricane Ian damaged about 375,000 acres of commercial citrus when it roared across the state in late September. While Nicole did far less damage, it also struck some of the same areas, in November
For consumers, this already means higher prices for orange juice, the main product made with Florida oranges.
