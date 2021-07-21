Facebook snafu spells trouble for gardening group
Moderating a Facebook gardening group in western New York is not without challenges. There are complaints of wooly bugs, inclement weather and the novice members who insist on using dish detergent on their plants.
And then there’s the word “hoe.”
Facebook’s algorithms sometimes flag this particular word as “violating community standards,” apparently referring to a different word, one without an “e” at the end that is nonetheless often misspelled as the garden tool.
Normally, Facebook’s automated systems will flag posts with offending material and delete them. But if a group’s members — or worse, administrators — violate the rules too many times, the entire group can get shut down.
Elizabeth Licata, one of the group’s moderators, was worried about this. After all, the group, WNY Gardeners, has more than 7,500 members who use it to get gardening tips and advice. It’s been especially popular during the pandemic when many homebound people took up gardening for the first time.
Netflix: Q2 Earnings Snapshot
LOS GATOS, Calif. — Netflix Inc. (NFLX) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $1.35 billion.
On a per-share basis, the Los Gatos, California-based company said it had net income of $2.97.
The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 22 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.16 per share.
The Internet video service posted revenue of $7.34 billion in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Twenty-three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.31 billion.
For the current quarter ending in October, Netflix said it expects revenue in the range of $7.48 billion. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $7.48 billion.
