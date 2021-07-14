New business opens
AR Workshop has opened in the Palmdale and offers hands-on classes for creating custom home decor such as personalized wood signs, lazy susans, charcuterie trays, canvas pillows, corn hole boards and heirloom letters.
The business will also offer summer art camps and a variety of youth creative activities.
AR Workshop is located at 3167 Rancho Vista Blvd. on the west end of the Von’s shopping Center. View the workshop calendar at www.arworkshop.com/palmdale or call 661-270-6249.
30th anniversary
Antelope Valley Plumbing celebrated their 30th anniversary in May.
Cathy and Mike Bevington founded the business in 1991, after moving to Palmdale with their two young children.
Mike Bevington, a master plumber since 1982, manages the plumbing side of the business with his team of technicians. Cathy Bevington runs the office with her team that now includes their two daughters.
The business is located at 4654-B, E. Ave. S in Palmdale. They can be reached at 661-533-1234.
China tightens control over cybersecurity in data crackdown
BEIJING — Tech experts in China who find a weakness in computer security would be required to tell the government and couldn’t sell that knowledge under rules further tightening the Communist Party’s control over information.
The rules would ban private sector experts who find “zero day,” or previously unknown security weaknesses, and sell the information to police, spy agencies or companies. Such vulnerabilities have been a feature of major hacking attacks including one this month blamed on a Russian-linked group that infected thousands of companies in at least 17 countries.
DuPont, spinoffs to pay $50M for ‘forever chemical’ cleanup
WILMINGTON, Del. — DuPont Co. and two spinoffs will pay at least $50 million to Delaware to help clean up toxic chemicals, the Delaware Department of Justice announced Tuesday.
It’s the first time the state’s Department of Justice has resolved environmental damage claims on behalf of the state, news outlets report.
