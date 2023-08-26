Wall Street breaks a 3-week losing streak
NEW YORK — Wall Street closed higher, breaking a 3-week losing streak, after the head of the Federal Reserve said it will “proceed carefully” as it decides what to do with interest rates. The S&P 500 rose 0.7% Friday after flipping between small gains and losses a few times. The Dow added 247 points, and the Nasdaq composite rose 0.9%. In a highly anticipated speech, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said again that it will make upcoming decisions on interest rates based on what incoming data reports say about inflation and the economy. Treasury yields mostly rose in the bond market.
Tax firms accused of undermining new IRS effort
WASHINGTON — Congressional Democrats are accusing big tax preparation firms including Intuit and H&R Block of undermining the federal government’s upcoming electronic free file tax return system. Letters obtained by The Associated Press show the lawmakers accuse the tax prep companies of lobbying against the new program, hiring former government workers to sway public interest against free file for all.
