Chipmaker Intel Corp. blames internal error on data leak
BOSTON — The computer chipmaker Intel Corp. on Friday blamed an internal error for a data leak that prompted it to release a quarterly earnings report early. It said its corporate network was not compromised.
The company’s chief financial officer, George Davis, had earlier told The Financial Times that Intel published its earnings ahead of the stock market’s close on Thursday because it believed a hacker stole financially sensitive information from the site.
The company’s quarterly results were originally scheduled to be published hours later after the close of trading on Wall Street Thursday.
Agency forming plans to distribute $200M in aid to renters
JUNEAU, Alaska — Alaska renters will have to wait for an undetermined amount of time before receiving allotments of up to $200 million in federal Coronavirus aid.
The Alaska Housing Finance Corp. will oversee the rental assistance in much of the state, but the corporation said Wednesday it is still forming plans to distribute the funds, the Anchorage Daily News reported Wednesday.
Corporation Public Relations Manager Soren Johansson said the US Treasury issued updated guidance this week on establishing rules for the program’s implementation.
Manufacturer plans $45M Georgia factory, hiring 205 workers
WINDER, Ga. — A manufacturer of plumbing fixtures and outdoor furniture will open a factory and warehouse northeast of Atlanta, investing $45 million and hiring 205 people.
Spring Mountain Center announced Friday that it would begin construction near Winder later this year.
The company is affiliated with a Chinese company, said Barrow County Economic Development Director Lisa Maloof. It makes faucets, shower heads, toilets, outdoor grill cabinets and outdoor furniture, according to its website.
