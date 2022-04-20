NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Times has named Joseph Kahn as its new executive editor, replacing Dean Baquet with his current second-in-command to lead the news organization as it rapidly transforms itself in the digital age.
Kahn, who has been managing editor at the Times, since 2016, will take over, on June 14. Baquet, who at 65 has reached the traditional retirement age for the Times’ top newsroom leader, will remain at the newspaper in a capacity that will be announced later.
Kahn, 57, joined the Times, in 1998, from The Wall Street Journal. He previously served as the newspaper’s Beijing bureau chief, worked as an economics reporter and led its international desk, which won six Pulitzer Prizes under his stewardship.
“Joe brings impeccable news judgment, a sophisticated understanding of the forces shaping the world and a long track record of helping journalists produce their most ambitious and courageous work,” said A.G. Sulzberger, the Times’ publisher and chairman, in a memo to staff members, Tuesday. “We couldn’t ask for a better leader for our newsroom amid a historic convergence of events.”
Kahn was not made available for comment.
His appointment wasn’t a surprise to many who follow such moves, and Sulzberger said those who will interpret it as a sign of confidence in the Times’ current path are correct.
The organization has made a digital transformation with startling speed: Its roughly 10 million digital subscriptions increased 10-fold since 2014. The Times produces a popular podcast, “The Daily,” started a video investigative unit, bought the sports website The Athletic and now even owns the popular puzzle Wordle.
