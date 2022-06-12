In this 1950s photo, released by the National Archives, a Black man included in a syphilis study has blood drawn by a doctor in Tuskegee, Ala. Fifty years after the infamous Tuskegee syphilis study was revealed to the public, in 1972, and halted, Manhattan-based philanthropy organization Milbank Memorial Fund is publicly apologizing for its role in the infamous Tuskegee syphilis study.