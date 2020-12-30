FILE - In this Aug. 24, 2020, file photo, a maintenance worker power-washes the state seal at an entrance of the capitol building in Santa Fe, New Mexico. New Mexico's governor and top health officials are trying to fend off a flurry of lawsuits by business owners who say financial losses caused by the state's pandemic health orders amount to a regulatory taking and should be compensated. (AP Photo/Cedar Attanasio, File)