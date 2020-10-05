KYIV, Ukraine — Ukraine’s president has signed a decree simplifying regulations for IT workers from Belarus who are willing to relocate to the neighboring country amid mass protests and a continuing crackdown on demonstrators and opposition activists in Belarus, officials said Sunday.
The new decree signed by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy orders the government to extend the allowed temporary stay for Belarusian IT specialists and their families to 180 days from 90, and to grant them residence permits within three days. It also orders authorities to make it easier to issue work permits, and register as a tax payer.
The document will “help boost the investment potential of Ukraine and attract highly qualified IT specialists and innovators,” according to the president’s office.
Several dozen Belarusian IT workers have relocated to Ukraine in recent weeks amid the crackdown on protesters and activists who demand President Alexander Lukashenko’s ouster. The authoritarian leader won his sixth term in office after 26 years of hard-line rule in the Aug. 9 presidential election that the opposition says was rigged. Unprecedented mass protests have rocked the country ever since.
