FILE - In this Aug. 23, 2020, file photo, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar speaks during a media briefing in the James Brady Briefing Room of the White House in Washington. Trying to pull back the veil on health costs to encourage competition, the Trump administration on Oct. 29, will finalize requirements for insurers to tell consumers up front the actual prices for common tests and procedures. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)