FILE - Students and faculty recite the "Pledge of Allegiance" during an assembly at the Crystal Boarding School in Crystal, N.M., on the Navajo Nation. The New Mexico Legislature is considering three bills aimed at improving education for Native American students that would increase funding to tribal education departments and libraries and allow more tribal control over how funds are spent. Members of the House Education Committee approved the three measures Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, largely along party lines with Democratic majorities ensuring the bills' passage. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)