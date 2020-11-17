ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico on Monday started its lockdown as Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and hospital administrators look to curb COVID-19 infections.
Under the latest public health order, people are being asked to stay home and only essential businesses such as grocery stores, pharmacies, big box retailers, hardware stores, auto and bicycle repair shops and other necessary operations will be open. Universities are transitioning back to full online classes, while many municipal and state government offices are closed to walk-in requests.
Also as a result of the restrictions, Virgin Galactic said plans for the first space test flight from southern New Mexico will be pushed back.
