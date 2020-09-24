FILE - In this Oct. 5, 2019, file photo, a balloon is inflated at the 2019 Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta in Albuquerque, N.M. Organizers had to cancel this year's event due to the coronavirus pandemic, but Mayor Tim Keller said Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, he wants to keep the tradition alive for residents. So local pilots are being invited to launch from city parks, golf courses and other open spaces from Oct. 3-11. (Roberto E. Rosales/The Albuquerque Journal via AP, File )