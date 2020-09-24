ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Fall in Albuquerque just isn’t fall without the annual international hot air balloon fiesta, with its massive morning ascensions filling the skies with colorful balloons from around the globe as spectators watch from the packed launch field below.
Organizers had to cancel this year’s event due to the Coronavirus pandemic, but Mayor Tim Keller said Wednesday he wants to keep the tradition alive for residents by inviting local pilots to lift off from city parks, golf courses and other open spaces during the week of Oct. 3-11.
Spectators won’t be allowed at the launch sites due to restrictions mandated by the state’s public health order, but officials said balloons still will be visible from around the city once they launch.
Keller said the question was how Albuquerque could maintain its traditions despite the limits that COVID-19 has placed on social interactions and large gatherings like the balloon fiesta. He pointed to the city’s Fourth of July celebration, saying the dispersed fireworks displays at different spots around town served as a model for how the city could keep the spirit of the balloon fiesta alive with smaller scale launches.
