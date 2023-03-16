PALMDALE — The opening of a new McDonald’s restaurant on Palmdale Boulevard brought out the company’s VIPs, Grimace, Hamburglar and Birdie the Early Bird, along with dignitaries from the City of Palmdale, the Antelope Valley Chambers of Commerce and representatives from elected officials’ offices for the Monday afternoon ribbon-cutting ceremony.
The restaurant, at 1671 East Palmdale Blvd., is the 17th McDonald’s restaurant owned by The Laddaran Management Corp. (led by McDonald’s Owner/Operator Arlene Laddaran and Owner/Operator Candidate Mike Keung).
The 4,500 square-foot restaurant interior has a modern and industrial look that mimics the style of McDonald’s headquarters. The outside of the building features drought-resistant landscaping. The restaurant has a dual-lane drive-thru with a third presentation window to expedite service. The lobby is open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day. The drive-thru is open from 5 a.m. to midnight Sunday through Thursday and from 5 a.m. to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday.
Monday’s event followed a grand opening celebration on March 11.
Laddaran and Keung received certificates of recognition from the offices of Rep. Mike Garcia, state Sen. Scott Wilk and Assemblymember Juan Carrillo, the City of Palmdale and the Antelope Valley Chamber of Commerce.
“We are thrilled to host a day of celebration to welcome the community into our new McDonald’s restaurant,” Keung said. “I want this restaurant to be a place where everyone feels welcome, where quality food is a guarantee and where we can all come together as friends, neighbors and colleagues. Thank you to Sen. Scott Wilk’s office, Assembly Member Juan Carrillo, Congressman Mike Garcia, Antelope Valley Chamber of Commerce CEO Vicky Ventura, Palmdale Mayor Laura Bettencourt and the City of Palmdale staff for attending our ribbon-cutting ceremony. We look forward to being great community partners.”
