ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — New Jersey gamblers set a nationwide record for the most money bet on sports in a single month, plunking down almost $668 million in August on events including resurgent baseball, basketball and hockey seasons that had been interrupted by the Coronavirus outbreak, figures released Monday showed.
That smashed the previous record of $614 million set in Nevada in Nov. 2019.
The extra money helped cushion the blow of months of losses incurred by New Jersey’s casinos and two racetracks that offer sports betting, helping them start to rebound financially.
The state Division of Gaming Enforcement shows the casinos and tracks collectively won $326.3 million from gamblers in August.
That figure was heartening to the casinos because it came in a month where they were restricted to operating at 25% of capacity, and it also included a doubling of Internet gambling revenue compared to a year ago.
All told, the casinos and tracks saw their revenue decline by only 7.5% compared to August 2019, when they were going full-blast and there was no pandemic.
