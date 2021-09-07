Damage to Wellacrest Farms is shown after a tornado passed through the area earlier in Mullica Hill, N.J., on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. The remnants of Hurricane Ida dumped historic rain over in the Northeast, with several deaths linked to flooding in the region as basement apartments suddenly filled with water and freeways and boulevards turned into rivers, submerging cars. (Joe Warner /NJ Advance Media via AP)