SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — Sales of new homes rose 1.6% in December after a big decline in November that was even worse than previously thought.
The increase last month pushed sales of new homes to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 842,000, the Commerce Department reported Thursday, though that was fewer than analysts had projected. And the big drop reported earlier for November’s was revised downward further, from 841,000 to 829,000 new homes sold. That’s a decline of 12.6% from October.
After a spring slump due to the Coronavirus outbreak, housing came back strong in the summer and fall until last month’s significant drop. Commerce estimated that 811,000 new homes were sold in 2020, an increase of nearly 19% over 2019’s 683,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.