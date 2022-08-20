FILE - Pedestrians walk past a Footlocker store, Wednesday, May 16, 2018, in New York. Foot Locker has named former Ulta Beauty CEO Mary Dillon as its chief executive, replacing Richard Johnson, who will retire next month after leading the mall-based athletic retailer since 2014. Dillon will take over the top position at Foot Locker effective Sept. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)