SILVER SPRING, Md. — The chief executive who oversaw the rapid expansion of Ulta Beauty will take over as CEO of Foot Locker during a period of significant transition for the chain.
Mary Dillon, one of only 31 women leading a S&P 500 company before stepping down as the top executive at Ulta, early last year, will take over at Foot Locker for Richard Johnson, who retires, next month.
Shares of Foot Locker jumped 20%, to $38.38, Friday.
Dillon takes control of the company, next month, with Foot Locker relying less on sales at malls, where foot traffic has plummeted, and moving away from one of its most dominant suppliers, Nike. Nike recently shifted aggressively to direct sales to customers.
Johnson, who has led the company since 2014, will continue as the Board’s executive chairman through 2023.
Ulta’s market capitalization tripled under Dillon, between 2013 to 2021 and doubled its number of stores and loyalty memberships. She created a partnership to get Ulta into a major retail chain and in front of potential customers who may have been unfamiliar with the brand.
