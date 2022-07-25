RENO, Nev. (AP) — Opposition from friends, not foes, is creating potential roadblocks to President Joe Biden’s green energy agenda on federal lands in the blue-leaning, Western swing state of Nevada.
Two lithium mines and a geothermal power plant in the works in the biggest US gold-mining state are under attack from conservationists, tribes and others who otherwise generally support Biden’s efforts to expedite the transition from fossil fuels to renewables.
The conflicts put a spotlight on an emerging reality as the Biden administration tries to meet its goal of having the US power grid run on clean energy, by 2035.
Renewable or not, the actual mining of the resources faces many of the same regulatory and environmental hurdles the government has encountered for decades when digging for coal or drilling for oil.
Whether it’s tapping hot underground water to generate electricity with steam-powered turbines or extracting lithium to make electric car batteries, the operations still must comply with laws designed to protect wildlife habitat, cultural and historical values, and guard against pollution or other degradation of federal lands.
During a recent failed attempt to overturn a Nevada water permit for a mine near the Oregon line above the biggest known lithium deposit in the nation, opponents raised some of the same concerns leveled four decades ago about some of the largest gold mines in the world.
Specifically, the Great Basin Resource Watch and others say the lithium mine will produce toxic waste. More generally, they still accuse regulators of rubber-stamping industry plans without a thorough review of the potential harms.
“Everything seems to be in the hands of the mining company,” Sarah Wochele, a mining justice organizer for the Progressive Leadership Alliance of Nevada, said at last month’s appeal hearing. “And we just ignorantly praise new technology, new technology.”
Ramped up domestic production of lithium is key to Biden’s blueprint for a greener future, a critical element for electric vehicle batteries. Worldwide demand for the lightest metal on Earth is projected to increase six-fold, by 2030, compared to 2020.
The big deposit bordering Oregon where Lithium Nevada plans to begin construction, in December, is “vital to our national security and nation’s need for lithium to support green energy development and achieve climate change objectives,” the company said in recent court filings.
But in addition to concerns about toxic waste, the mine sits on federal land local tribes say is a sacred site where dozens of their ancestors were massacred by the US Cavalry, in 1865.
Another big lithium mine still on the drawing board, halfway between Reno and Las Vegas, is home to a rare desert wildflower the US Fish and Wildlife Service has proposed for listing under the Endangered Species Act.
