LAS VEGAS — Nevada casinos continued setting revenue records, in January, logging an 11th straight month of $1 billion or more in house winnings and topping results from two years ago, before the onset of the Coronavirus pandemic brought business across the state to a near-halt.
The Nevada Gaming Control Board reported, Friday, that casinos statewide won nearly $1.1 billion last month, an increase of nearly 42% from January 2021 and up about 4% compared with the same month in 2020.
Board senior analyst Michael Lawton called the results a pleasant surprise during a month that saw a surge in COVID-19 cases due to the rapid spread of the Omicron variant of the Coronavirus and airline flight cancellations caused by severe weather across the US.
At Harry Reid International Airport, officials reported monthly passenger traffic more than doubled from a year ago. But the 3.1 million arriving and departing passengers was still down about 1 million compared with January 2020.
Lawton pointed to a drop in attendance at the big CES gadget show, which drew some 170,000 attendees in 2020 but attracted fewer than 50,000 during the first week of January this year.
Visitor volume and hotel occupancy had been increasing, in late 2021, but dropped, in January, according to a Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.